Carolina Public Press, a leading and trusted source of news dedicated to in-depth and investigative journalism in North Carolina, is thrilled to announce the appointment of its new executive director, Kara Andrade. Previously, Andrade served as the editor-in-chief and has been pivotal in upholding the organization’s commitment to nonpartisan news in the public service.

Andrade brings an impressive track record of leadership in the journalism sector, an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity and a passion for advancing CPP’s mission of providing high-quality, nonpartisan news in the public service to the state.

As an Ashoka fellow and Fulbright scholar, she co-founded, in her native Guatemala, HablaCentro Informatics NFP and LLC, a network of citizen journalism and information sharing hubs in Latin America. Andrade is also an adjunct professor at American University, where she received a Ph.D. in communication.

She also has decades of experience in news entrepreneurship, communications research and multimedia reporting in more than 20 countries. Her stories have been published by Al Jazeera America, The Associated Press, The Christian Science Monitor, CNN, National Public Radio, The New York Times and others.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be passed the torch and to step into this role as the new executive director,” Andrade said. “I am deeply committed to the organization’s core values of fairness and ethical, nonpartisan reporting. I believe that with our team and our diverse communities, we can bring about meaningful change through investigative and in-depth reporting that helps everyone make more informed decisions.”

The Carolina Public Press board of directors undertook a thorough search for the ideal leadership candidate. Andrade distinguished herself for her vision, experience, leadership skills and deep understanding of the importance of nonprofit journalism in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape.

She succeeds founder Angie Newsome, Carolina Public Press’ founder and current executive director. While Newsome is stepping away to focus on personal projects, she will continue to support the organization during the transition.

“The board of directors is delighted to welcome Kara Andrade as CPP’s new executive director,” Scott Barnwell, chair of the Carolina Public Press board of directors, said. “Kara brings a wealth of experience in investigative journalism and nonprofit management, and she is well positioned to guide CPP’s growth in the coming years.

“The CPP board also expresses deep appreciation to Angie Newsome, our founder and first executive director, for all of her passion and dedication in creating Carolina Public Press and delivering critical journalism that impacts all North Carolinians.”

Andrade will work closely with the talented CPP team of journalists, community engagement specialists, business staff and the board of directors to ensure that it continues to excel in its mission. As she steps in, CPP is poised to broaden its coverage, reach audiences through new initiatives and intensify our community impact.

“I’m so thrilled that Kara will become the new executive director,” Newsome said. “She has ambitious ideas; a dedication to transparency, democracy and equity; high standards for herself and the organization; and an authentic commitment to all the communities we serve, especially those who are traditionally left out of the news. Founding and growing CPP into a statewide investigative nonprofit news organization is one of my proudest professional accomplishments, and I know the organization is in very, very good hands.”

Andrade will start as executive director on Oct. 9, and the primary office of Carolina Public Press is slated to be relocated to the Durham area in 2024. Catherine Hollingsworth, who is now a contributing editor and fact-checker, will serve as CPP’s interim managing editor until the next editor-in-chief is named.

Please join us in welcoming Kara Andrade and supporting the future of impactful, entrepreneurial, nonprofit investigative news at Carolina Public Press. We are confident that her leadership will help us build upon our legacy of providing fair, nonpartisan and impactful journalism.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Kara Andrade, please contact her at kandrade@carolinapublicpress.org or at 919-569-5410.

About Carolina Public Press: Carolina Public Press is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know. Our award-winning, breakthrough journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing our state’s 10.2 million residents. Find us online at www.carolinapublicpress.org.

