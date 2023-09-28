Coming to you this Friday is the latest episode of “Behind the Byline,” Carolina Public Press’s online podcast, where we take you behind the scenes of our investigative journalism. This week we bring you an in-depth discussion on young, elected officials and engaging with young people around democracy and politics.

Our host Lindsey Wilson will be in conversation with Grace Vitaglione, whose story about North Carolina politics still a tough play for millennials and Gen Z takes a deep dive into elected representation by younger people in North Carolina.

The show airs on Friday, Sept. 29, at 12 noon, and you can listen to this conversation here.

Check out our key questions:

How do young people participate in democracy?

Why should we listen to young journalists discussing their generation’s issues?

How can groups encourage youth involvement in journalism and politics?

Don’t miss out! Join us for this episode of the podcast “Behind the Byline” to learn more about young elected leaders, journalists and how to engage with young audiences. You can participate by emailing your questions to lwilson@carolinapublicpress.org in advance of the show.

Questions and comments submitted by Thursday, Sept. 28, will be included in the program.

