Tune in to last week’s “Behind the Byline” show which featured an in-depth discussion on young, elected officials and engaging with young people around democracy and politics.
Our host Lindsey Wilson spoke with Grace Vitaglione, whose story about North Carolina politics still a tough play for millennials and Gen Z reported on elected representation by younger people in North Carolina.
You can listen to this conversation here.
Check out our key questions:
- How do young people participate in democracy?
- Why should we listen to young journalists discussing their generation’s issues?
- How can groups encourage youth involvement in journalism and politics?
Listen to last week’ show and learn more about young people participating in democracy.
_____
Here are three good reasons to support Carolina Public Press today: we are independent and have no shareholders telling us what to do; our quality journalism is vital at a time when powerful people need to be held accountable; and donating takes less time than it took to read this message. Click here to support nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to news@carolinapublicpress.org.