Tune in to last week’s “Behind the Byline” show which featured an in-depth discussion on young, elected officials and engaging with young people around democracy and politics.

Our host Lindsey Wilson spoke with Grace Vitaglione, whose story about North Carolina politics still a tough play for millennials and Gen Z reported on elected representation by younger people in North Carolina.

You can listen to this conversation here.

Check out our key questions:

How do young people participate in democracy?

Why should we listen to young journalists discussing their generation’s issues?

How can groups encourage youth involvement in journalism and politics?

Listen to last week’ show and learn more about young people participating in democracy.

