On the morning of April 21, 2021, seven Pasquotank county sheriff’s deputies went to the Elizabeth City residence of Andrew Brown Jr. to serve two arrest warrants and a search warrant. Within seconds of their arrival, Brown tried to flee and three officers fired, fatally shooting Brown.

Brown’s family and their attorneys said Brown’s death was unjustified. The district attorney said Brown threatened the officers’ safety, which allowed them to legally shoot at Brown’s moving car.

The killing catapulted the small town of about 18,000 residents into the national spotlight. Brown’s family and the district attorney are still debating the facts, the courts have not released the full body camera footage, the FBI is investigating and the family’s lawyers say they will file a civil claim soon.

.