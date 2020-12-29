The global pandemic topped headlines in 2020, but it wasn’t the only story in an unforgettable year. Carolina Public Press managing editor Frank Taylor talks with host Stephanie Carson about the biggest stories of the year.

He gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the team covered rapidly changing information about COVID-19 as well as in-depth analysis on coronavirus policies. They also discuss how the team covered coronavirus in the state’s congregate living facilities including nursing homes and prisons.

The discussion includes coverage of the presidential election and racial reckoning in the state.

This Friday, find a complete wrap up of the year in review. Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to receive that coverage and other stories.