The global pandemic topped headlines in 2020, but it wasn’t the only story in an unforgettable year. Carolina Public Press managing editor Frank Taylor talks with host Stephanie Carson about the biggest stories of the year.

He gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the team covered rapidly changing information about COVID-19 as well as in-depth analysis on coronavirus policies. They also discuss how the team covered coronavirus in the state’s congregate living facilities including nursing homes and prisons.

The Kicker from Carolina Public Press · 2020 Year in Review

The discussion includes coverage of the presidential election and racial reckoning in the state.

Stephanie Carson

Stephanie Carson is the news and community partnerships manager with Carolina Public Press. Contact her at scarson@carolinapublicpress.org.

