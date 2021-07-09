Continuing to celebrate 10 years of investigative and public interest journalism in North Carolina, Carolina Public Press this week presented the next in its Ten for NC series of free, virtual conversations. These events were conceived to meet the need for Carolina Public Press readers to go in-depth on issues affecting all North Carolinians.

The July 8 panel of business leaders brought together to examine N.C.’s business climate after COVID included:

Dr. John Gossett , president, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College;

, president, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College; David Mildenberg , editor, Business North Carolina;

, editor, Business North Carolina; Leah Wong Ashburn , CEO, Highland Brewing;

, CEO, Highland Brewing; Christopher Chung , CEO, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina; and

, CEO, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina; and Wit Tuttell, Executive Director, VisitNC.

The event was sponsored by Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College and done in partnership with Business North Carolina.

The video of the event is below.

