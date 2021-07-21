Continuing to celebrate 10 years of investigative and public interest journalism in North Carolina, Carolina Public Press hosted a conversation about recertifying the Violence Against Women Act and its implications in North Carolina concerning domestic violence, sexual assault, housing, tribal communities and related issues.

The conversation is one in the Ten for NC series of free, virtual conversations. These events were conceived to meet the need for Carolina Public Press readers to go in depth on issues affecting all North Carolinians.

The June 24 panel featured Deborah Ross, the U.S. representative for North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, based in Raleigh; Monika Johnson-Hostler, executive director of the N.C. Coalition Against Sexual Assault; Carianne Fisher, executive director, and Kathleen Lockwood, policy director, with the NC Coalition Against Domestic Violence; and CPP lead investigative reporter Kate Martin.

They discussed and answered audience questions about whether the root causes of a rise in domestic violence were economic or related to the COVID -19 pandemic, the implications that the Violence Against Women Act would have for tribal communities, ways to aid victims of domestic violence and more.

More events coming up

This was the second of 10 free virtual discussions planned for the year. The events are free, though space is limited, and tickets are required. Panelists discuss with Carolina Public Press staff and partners some of the top issues facing the state, and audience members participate with questions and discussion. All sessions are being recorded and published on carolinapublicpress.org.

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, founder and Executive Director Angie Newsome announced that the organization is working to grow Carolina Public Press into the state’s largest wholly independent nonprofit news organization devoted to investigative and public service journalism.

