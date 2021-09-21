Carolina Public Press continues its celebration of 10 years of investigative and public interest journalism in North Carolina. In the fifth event in our free virtual Ten for NC series, CPP convened a panel of journalists to talk about reporting in North Carolina and the region.

The panel included Mara Shalhoup, ProPublica’s South Editor; Joseph Neff, The Marshall Project staff writer; Ron Nixon, co-founder of the Ida B. Wells Society and currently the AP’s Global Investigations Editor; and Kate Martin, Lead Investigative Reporter, Carolina Public Press.

They explored the nuances, challenges and issues they face in doing the work in North Carolina, and in the region.

See the video from the event below:

The event was sponsored by Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

The Ten for NC series is designed to help readers go in-depth on issues and interests of North Carolinians.

Join us! More events coming up

Ten for NC events are free and feature panelists and speakers, along with opportunities for discussion with participants. However, space is limited, so tickets are required.

Discussions of North Carolina news deserts and ghost newspapers, how the reauthorization of the federal Violence Against Women Act will impact the state, and how Covid-19 has impacted small business, jobs, tourism and the state’s economy are topics covered in this series so far.

Visit the Ten for NC page for information on all the events, how to submit your questions to panelists and more about CPP’s 10th anniversary.

Become an event sponsor: Sponsorships are available for a single or multiple events. Email Development Director Lisa Lopez for information.

Subscribe to our newsletters to receive invitations and updates on future events.

Learn more about Carolina Public Press and its 10-year history in North Carolina.

Watch a short video celebrating CPP’s anniversary.