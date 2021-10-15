Carolina Public Press continues its celebration of 10 years of investigative and public interest journalism in North Carolina. In this event, part of our free virtual Ten for NC series, CPP convened a panel of North Carolina rural leaders to discuss the nuts and bolts of their work in the state. Touching on food insecurity, jobs, the digital divide, youth and community response, this event is presented in partnership with The Rural Center.

Moderated by Executive Director Angie Newsome, the discussion focused how to support and mentor rural leaders, from idea to implementation and related successes to challenges. The panel featured Brianna Goodwin, executive director of Robeson County Church & Community Center; Misty Herget, vice president of programs and strategic partnerships at The Rural Center; Ray Jeffers, policy and program manager at the Rural Advancement Foundation International (RAFI-USA); and LB Prevette, senior training manager at Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and formerly director of community engagement for Forward Wilkes.

See the video from the event below:

The Ten for NC series is designed to help readers go in-depth on issues and interests for all North Carolinians.

Discussions of North Carolina news deserts and ghost newspapers, how the reauthorization of the federal Violence Against Women Act will impact the state, and how Covid-19 has impacted small business, jobs, tourism and the state's economy and what's happening to the NC coastal ecology are topics covered in this series so far.

