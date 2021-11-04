Carolina Public Press continues its celebration of 10 years of investigative and public interest journalism in North Carolina. CPP gathered a panel of experts on Nov. 3 to explore the complicated issues of building new or bigger NC jails. The panel discussed the reasons behind the drive to build—revenue generation and other influences—and some of the ways in which communities might reduce jail populations. These could be community-based programs to prevent incarceration, such as addiction intervention and early intervention for mental health identification and treatment.

Above: Participants gather on Zoom for the Nov. 3 event.

Moderated by Carolina Public Press Managing Editor Frank Taylor, panelists were Felicia Arriaga, Visiting Research Scholar Princeton School of Public and International Affairs & Assistant Professor of Sociology, Appalachian State University; Amanda Hughett, Assistant Professor of Legal Studies, University of Illinois Springfield; Kristie Puckett-Williams, Statewide Campaign for Smart Justice Manager, American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina; Jessica Smith, W.R. Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor, Director, Criminal Justice Innovation Lab, School of Government, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Jordan Wilkie, Carolina Public Press staff reporter and Report for America corps member.

See the video from the event below:

