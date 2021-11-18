Carolina Public Press continues its celebration of 10 years of investigative and public interest journalism in North Carolina. CPP on Nov. 17 gathered a panel of experts to explore the intricacies of running elections in North Carolina.

The panel discussed questions about redistricting, gerrymandering, voter integrity, how to ensure that all eligible voters have access to the process and the outlook and implications for instituting voter ID in North Carolina.

Above: Participants gather on Zoom for the Nov. 17 event.

Moderated by Managing Editor Frank Taylor, panelists were Karen Brinson-Bell, director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections; Robert Korstad, emeritus professor of public policy and history at Duke University and co-author of Fragile Democracy: The Struggle Over Race and Voting Rights in North Carolina; Martha Kropf, professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at UNC Charlotte; Christopher Cooper, Madison Distinguished Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University; and Jordan Wilkie, Carolina Public Press staff reporter and Report for America corps member.

See the video from the event below:

Join us: Final 10 for NC event scheduled

The Ten for NC series helps readers go in-depth on issues and interests for all North Carolinians. Ten for NC events are free and feature panelists and speakers, along with opportunities for discussion with participants.

Among others, the 2021 program covered North Carolina news deserts and ghost newspapers, how COVID-19 has impacted small business, jobs, tourism and the state’s economy and what’s happening to N.C.’s coastal ecology.

On Dec. 16, we’ll wrap up CPP’s 10th Anniversary year with a celebration and look back at our journalism for 2021. Watch for surprises and prizes! The event is free. Register now.

Visit the Ten for NC page for information on all the events, how to submit your questions to panelists and more about CPP’s 10th anniversary.

