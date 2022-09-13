Every day, our journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues important to all North Carolinians.
Before you go …
If you like what you are reading and believe in independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism like ours—journalism the way it should be—please contribute to keep us going. Reporting like this isn’t free to produce and we cannot do this alone. Thank you!
How much do you know about democracy and voting in North Carolina? We put together this 10-question yes-or-no quiz with some of the frequently asked questions we hear.
Spend a few minutes testing your knowledge and share it with friends and family for a friendly competition. Then, comment below and tell us what you learned, what you scored and what other questions you may have about voting and democracy in North Carolina. We just might do more of these leading up to the election on Nov. 8.
Carolina Public Press Democracy Quiz
Perhaps some of you recognized that we reported about these questions in our recently published voter guides. You can read a step-by-step guide (in English and Spanish) on how to vote. This can be handy if you’re new to voting in North Carolina. We also have a guide to mail-in ballots and absentee voting. Check them out and reference them as needed.
Also, tell us how you did! Comment below and tell us what you learned, how you scored and what other questions you may have about voting and democracy in North Carolina. You might just see these questions in upcoming guides or quizzes.
Correction: A previous version of the quiz incorrectly said that a a voter may update affiliation information during early voting. It should have stated that a voter may update all information except for affiliation during early voting.