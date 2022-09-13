How much do you know about democracy and voting in North Carolina? We put together this 10-question yes-or-no quiz with some of the frequently asked questions we hear.

Spend a few minutes testing your knowledge and share it with friends and family for a friendly competition. Then, comment below and tell us what you learned, what you scored and what other questions you may have about voting and democracy in North Carolina. We just might do more of these leading up to the election on Nov. 8.

Carolina Public Press Democracy Quiz You must choose whether to be a Republican, Democrat or independent when you register to vote in North Carolina. (Required) Yes No You do not have to register before casting your ballot during early voting in North Carolina. (Required) Yes No You can change your political affiliation on Election Day in North Carolina. (Required) Yes No North Carolina only recognizes the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian political parties. (Required) Yes No Requests for absentee ballots can be made in English and Spanish in North Carolina. (Required) Yes No You have to vote for the candidate in your registered party for the general election on Election Day. (Required) Yes No Election Day is always the first Tuesday of November. (Required) Yes No You do not have to provide a form of ID to vote. (Required) Yes No You have to have a reason to request to vote by mail in North Carolina. (Required) Yes No Once I mail in my absentee ballot, I will never know if it’s been received or counted or what happened to it. (Required) Yes No Δ

Perhaps some of you recognized that we reported about these questions in our recently published voter guides. You can read a step-by-step guide (in English and Spanish) on how to vote. This can be handy if you’re new to voting in North Carolina. We also have a guide to mail-in ballots and absentee voting. Check them out and reference them as needed.

Also, tell us how you did! Comment below and tell us what you learned, how you scored and what other questions you may have about voting and democracy in North Carolina. You might just see these questions in upcoming guides or quizzes.

Carolina Public Press is a partner in a national journalism collaboration honoring Democracy Day 2022, which is Thursday, Sept. 15.

Correction: A previous version of the quiz incorrectly said that a a voter may update affiliation information during early voting. It should have stated that a voter may update all information except for affiliation during early voting.