The largest percentage of registered voters— 36% — are not affiliated with any party, according to N.C. State Board of Elections data, making North Carolina one of 12 states where unaffiliated voters are the most common, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill unaffiliated voter analysis showed.

Carolina Public Press sent out a request for readers to submit their reasons for registering as unaffiliated. The survey was available in English and en Español aquí and received more than 80 responses.

Most respondents said they decided to register as unaffiliated so they could vote for any party during primary elections. Many were former party-affiliated voters who switched to be unaffiliated. Others said they didn’t identify well enough with either party to register with them.

<a href=”#”><img alt=”Dashboard 2 ” src=”https://public.tableau.com/static/images/24/248DCKJ5F/1_rss.png” style=”border: none”></a>

The growing unaffiliated voter population could mean a shift in how the current two-party political system functions.

“What this means is that voters in North Carolina have a choice to make. They can choose to express their partisanship, receive the (mostly social) benefits of party membership, but be limited in which primary they may choose, or they can choose to register as an unaffiliated voter, ‘cover’ their political beliefs and maximize their choice in the primary,” North Carolina researchers wrote in a 2020 study.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Ballots are already being cast through early voting, which ends Nov. 5.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Ballots are already being cast through early voting, which ends Nov. 5.