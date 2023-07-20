This week, we have another great live online radio show lined up for you as we speak with Democracy Reporter Mehr Sher about her new beat at Carolina Public Press.

Sher’s recent stories have focused on proposed changes to NC’s Judicial Standards Commission raising concerns about judicial integrity and oversight; voter ID; and the power of young voters to shape North Carolina’s political landscape.

Listen to our show, “Defining the Democracy Beat,” airing Friday, July 21st at 12:00 p.m. In this episode, Sher will talk about the importance of covering democracy, what to pay attention to and her upcoming stories.

This week we are asking:

What is the democracy beat and why does it matter?

What are some challenges to and wins for democracy in North Carolina?

How does a reporter navigate the complexities of reporting on democracy from an equity lens?

Tune in to episode three of “Behind the Byline” to get the inside scoop on Carolina Public Press’s newest investigative position and better understand the impact of reporting on government, politics and democracy.

Tune in to “Behind the Byline” by listening online here or calling-in by telephone to speak with the host (563) 999-3752.



