“Stacked Against” is a multi-part series from Carolina Public Press examining charge stacking in North Carolina and its role in plea bargaining and disparities in sentencing.

  • charge stacking, Deborah Smith, Winston-Salem
    Deborah Smith poses for a portrait in her son Terence’s room in her home in Winston-Salem on April 27. Her son, Terence Smith has been incarcerated for over two decades of a 51- to 66-year sentence for his involvement in a non-fatal shooting when he was 17 years old. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press
  • charge stacking, Deborah Smith, Winston-Salem, Terence Smith, Dedrick Smith
    Deborah Smith holds a picture of her son, Terence in her home in Winston-Salem on April 27. Terence Smith has been incarcerated for over two decades of a 51- to 66-year sentence for his involvement in a nonfatal shooting when he was 17 years old. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press
  • charge stacking, Deborah Smith, Winston-Salem, Terence Smith
    Deborah Smith holds a pillow with a picture of her son Terence in his room in Winston-Salem on April 27. Her son Terence Smith has been incarcerated for over two decades of a 51- to 66-year sentence for his involvement in a nonfatal shooting when he was 17 years old. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press
  • charge stacking, Deborah Smith, Winston Salem, Terence Smith, Dedrick Smith
    A self-portrait drawn by Terence Smith while he was in prison is seen in the home of Deborah Smith in Winston-Salem on April 27. Terence Smith has been incarcerated for over two decades of a 51- to 66-year sentence for his involvement in a nonfatal shooting when he was 17 years old. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press
  • Jalen Burnette, 17, stands for a portrait outside his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Jalen’s father, Sherrod Nichols, has been incarcerated in North Carolina since 2006 when he took a plea deal in Forsyth County Superior Court and was sentenced to 18-24 years in prison. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press
  • charge stacking, Deborah Smith, Winston-Salem, Terence Smith
    A picture of Deborah and Terence Smith is seen in the bedroom of Terence Smith in Deborah Smith’s home in Winston-Salem on April 27. Terence Smith has been incarcerated for over two decades of a 51- to 66-year year sentence for his involvement in a nonfatal shooting when he was 17 years old. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press
  • Sharifah Perry stands for a portrait outside of her home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Perry has a seventeen year old child with Sherrod Nichols, who has been incarcerated in North Carolina since 2006 when he took a plea deal in Forsyth County Superior Court and was sentenced to 18-24 years in prison. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press
  • The courthouse in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is seen on Wednesday May 10, 2023. This courthouse is where Sherrod Nichols, who has been incarcerated in North Carolina since 2006 when he took a plea deal in Forsyth County Superior Court and was sentenced to 18-24 years in prison. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press

