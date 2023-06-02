“Stacked Against” is a multi-part series from Carolina Public Press examining charge stacking in North Carolina and its role in plea bargaining and disparities in sentencing.
Deborah Smith poses for a portrait in her son Terence’s room in her home in Winston-Salem on April 27. Her son, Terence Smith has been incarcerated for over two decades of a 51- to 66-year sentence for his involvement in a non-fatal shooting when he was 17 years old. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press Deborah Smith holds a picture of her son, Terence in her home in Winston-Salem on April 27. Terence Smith has been incarcerated for over two decades of a 51- to 66-year sentence for his involvement in a nonfatal shooting when he was 17 years old. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press Deborah Smith holds a pillow with a picture of her son Terence in his room in Winston-Salem on April 27. Her son Terence Smith has been incarcerated for over two decades of a 51- to 66-year sentence for his involvement in a nonfatal shooting when he was 17 years old. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press
A self-portrait drawn by Terence Smith while he was in prison is seen in the home of Deborah Smith in Winston-Salem on April 27. Terence Smith has been incarcerated for over two decades of a 51- to 66-year sentence for his involvement in a nonfatal shooting when he was 17 years old. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press Jalen Burnette, 17, stands for a portrait outside his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Jalen’s father, Sherrod Nichols, has been incarcerated in North Carolina since 2006 when he took a plea deal in Forsyth County Superior Court and was sentenced to 18-24 years in prison.
Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press A picture of Deborah and Terence Smith is seen in the bedroom of Terence Smith in Deborah Smith’s home in Winston-Salem on April 27. Terence Smith has been incarcerated for over two decades of a 51- to 66-year year sentence for his involvement in a nonfatal shooting when he was 17 years old. Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press Sharifah Perry stands for a portrait outside of her home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Perry has a seventeen year old child with Sherrod Nichols, who has been incarcerated in North Carolina since 2006 when he took a plea deal in Forsyth County Superior Court and was sentenced to 18-24 years in prison.
Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press The courthouse in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is seen on Wednesday May 10, 2023. This courthouse is where Sherrod Nichols, who has been incarcerated in North Carolina since 2006 when he took a plea deal in Forsyth County Superior Court and was sentenced to 18-24 years in prison.
Photo: Mike Belleme / Carolina Public Press
This series was made possible in part with support from the
Fund for Investigative Journalism, a national foundation that supports the investigative reporting efforts of independent journalists and news organizations, and through the support of readers like you. You can support nonpartisan in-depth and investigative journalism in North Carolina from our nonprofit newsroom by becoming a member today
At 17, Terence Smith faced two charges for his role in an armed robbery. After turning down a plea deal, he stood charged with five more crimes and was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.
We spoke to attorneys, law professors, advocates and incarcerated people about charge stacking and plea deals and the effect they have on the criminal justice system.
Today, we have an exciting show lined up for you as we dive into the world of criminal justice and the controversial practice of charge stacking.
